Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,170 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.