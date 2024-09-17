A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.2 %

AOS stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

