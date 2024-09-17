963 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $736.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $782.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

