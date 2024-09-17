7,194 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 98,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

