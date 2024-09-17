70,893 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

