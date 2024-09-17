70,176 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 2.6 %

ON stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Raymond James started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.