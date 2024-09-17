60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of SXTP opened at $1.39 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

