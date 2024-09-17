5,549 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GEV opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $231.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.