45,703 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Lantheus makes up about 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.