4,027 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

