317 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,373.19 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,388.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,283.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,270.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

