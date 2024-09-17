22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
