22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.