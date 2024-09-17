1,778,400 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,323,000. StoneCo comprises approximately 4.9% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of StoneCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

