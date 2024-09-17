1,699,528 Shares in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,699,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,829 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 286.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Stock Performance

ERAS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $488.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Erasca

Erasca Company Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.