1,478 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

