Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

