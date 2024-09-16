ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.84.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 2,901,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.08%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.