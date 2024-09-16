Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a top pick rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Xperi has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xperi

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 66.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $141,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $185,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

