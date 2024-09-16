WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.06

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 3162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $853,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.