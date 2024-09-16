WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 41796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.