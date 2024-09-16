WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 41796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,825,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,121,000 after buying an additional 1,166,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,370,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,382,000 after buying an additional 752,378 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 772,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,283,000 after buying an additional 497,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after purchasing an additional 380,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,661,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.