WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,583 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 389.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 52,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 536.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

