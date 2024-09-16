WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,271 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

