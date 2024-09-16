WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,998 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DHR opened at $274.25 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day moving average is $256.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.