WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,721 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

LEN opened at $185.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.03. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

