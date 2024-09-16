WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

