WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 406,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 5.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 797.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 209,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
