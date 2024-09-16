WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 176.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

