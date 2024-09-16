WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

