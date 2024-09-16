WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Stolper Co lifted its position in DaVita by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in DaVita by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $163.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.