WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Core Laboratories worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 420,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.