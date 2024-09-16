WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.90 and its 200-day moving average is $569.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.35, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

