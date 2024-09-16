WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.90 and its 200-day moving average is $569.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.35, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
