WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,615 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Bristow Group worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bristow Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $965.08 million, a PE ratio of 849.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

