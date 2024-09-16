Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,976,000.

NYSE:WGO opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

