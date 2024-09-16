Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 15,182 shares.The stock last traded at $122.44 and had previously closed at $120.11.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 6,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $716,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 942,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,077,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

