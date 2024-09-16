Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.80 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 382701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.27).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wickes Group
Wickes Group Price Performance
Wickes Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.
About Wickes Group
Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.
