WHY (WHY) One Day Volume Reaches $5.45 Million

WHY (WHY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, WHY has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHY has a market cap of $110.96 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000027 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,631,538.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

