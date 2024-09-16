WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 143.7% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $270,455.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 143.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00108709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

