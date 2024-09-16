WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $269,434.19

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $269,434.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

