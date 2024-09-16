Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Cut by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

