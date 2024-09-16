Westwood Global Investments LLC Trims Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,526 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises 10.9% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $217,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 8.2 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

