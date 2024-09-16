West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.75

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 64728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -106.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $42,886,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 58,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

