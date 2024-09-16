Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) in the last few weeks:

9/6/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

9/6/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

9/6/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$85.00.

9/6/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

9/5/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$94.00.

8/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$75.62. 460,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,420. The company has a market cap of C$71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$80.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$68.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.0335958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

