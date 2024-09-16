Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 830 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $156.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.04. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

