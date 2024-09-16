Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $366.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.87 and a 200 day moving average of $348.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.