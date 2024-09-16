Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $423,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after acquiring an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

