Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $27.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 830,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 825,053 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.