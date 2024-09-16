Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $162.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

