Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 200.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 342,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after acquiring an additional 705,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

