Waycross Partners LLC Takes $12.44 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,443,000. Dollar Tree makes up 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

