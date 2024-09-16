Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 8,622 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.